When You Reach The Summit, Keep Climbing

The RISC-V Summit 2021 highlighted to the world that the future of RISC-V has no limits!

2021 has been an outstanding year for SiFive, and the biggest in its history, starting with the introduction of the AI/ML focused SiFive Intelligence™ and high performance SiFive Performance™ series of processors and culminating with the announcement of the SiFive Performance P650 and latest SiFive 21G3 release as part of the RISC-V Summit 2021.

Specifications

In parallel, RISC-V International has ratified an impressive fifteen new specifications. The new RISC-V Vector extension, as seen in the SiFive Intelligence X280 and SiFive Performance P270 products; and the RISC-V Hypervisor specification, now available in the SiFive Performance family of processors; are key technology enablers which will drive the continued growth of SiFive adoption further into an ever broadening range of applications and market segments.

Performance

After a sneak peek at The Linley Group Fall Processor Conference back in October, SiFive recently took the wraps off our latest high performance processor, the SiFive Performance P650, SiFive's flagship product for 2022. The SiFive Performance P650 highlights SiFive’s commitment to continuously innovate and deliver a high-performance roadmap of RISC-V processors, and achieves a leap in performance overall of over 50% in just one year when compared to the SiFive Performance P550. The SiFive Performance P650 further extends its reach into the ultra high end market with a best in class 11+ SPECint2k6/GHz benchmark score, making the SiFive Performance P650 the highest performance licensable RISC-V processor. The SiFive Performance P650 will offer scalable performance with multi-core, multi-cluster processor configurations initially up to 16 cores, and includes the recently ratified Hypervisor extension. Our roadmap will, over time, extend to many-cluster capabilities that deliver 128-cores, or more, in an SoC.

