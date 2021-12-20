Is 2022 the Year America's Technology Supremacy Ends?

In an age when American national sovereignty depends more than ever on our ability to access and manage secure, interconnected data, the newly passed $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill is the latest failure to invest in our technology future.

This comes at precisely the time when China is exerting its influence as an authoritarian regime to modernize its military and civilian communications infrastructure through the deployment of 5G technology and artificial intelligence (AI). In the race to data dominance, China is leagues ahead of the United States — aided and abetted by Silicon Valley tech companies with little incentive to protect the rights of Americans to data access and privacy.

