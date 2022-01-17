The Rapid Rise of RISC-V

SiFive is aiming high with bold new technology for performance-driven applications

SiFive transformed in 2021 and grew from leading RISC-V for embedded products into performance-demanding markets, creating real choice in the semiconductor processor IP market. Now, the SiFive portfolio features three distinct, market-focused product families, based on market requirements ranging from high-performance applications, machine learning and artificial intelligence processing, to embedded real-time deterministic and small application processors. Our RISC-V IP portfolio is designed around our focus to deliver processor IP for these demanding markets, combining the unlimited potential of RISC-V with the experience and talent of our team.

This rapid progress was made possible by our partners and customers who believe and invest in RISC-V and the freedom it represents for technology. RISC-V has no limits, and all of us at SiFive are thankful and grateful for all our partner’s support in creating new products for the untapped potential of new and fast growing markets. In 2021, we reached significant milestones for our company with over 300 design wins at more than 100 companies, including 8 of the top 10 semiconductor companies; and we launched our new SiFive Intelligence™, SiFive Performance™, and SiFive Essential™ product brands with class-leading products in each family.

