How Rambus is Making Data Faster and Safer in 2022 and Beyond

Throughout 2021 and early 2022, Rambus has continued to make data faster and safer with the launch of key products, industry initiatives, and strategic partnerships. To address the insatiable demand for more bandwidth in the data center, we announced our 8.4 Gbps HBM3-Ready Memory Subsystem, confirmed the sampling of our DDR5 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation RCD chip, demonstrated our PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms, and unveiled our CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, these products, initiatives, and partnerships will help power the next generation of bandwidth-hungry AI/ML applications and support the new accelerators and servers arriving in data centers over the coming months.

We also continued to meet increased demand for a hardware-based security paradigm across multiple verticals, including the IoT and automotive markets. To help protect IoT devices, Kyocera selected the FIPS 140-2 CMVP-certified Rambus RT-130 Root of Trust and AES-IP-38 AES Accelerator, while NextChip chose the Rambus RT-640 Root of Trust and MACsec-IP-160 Protocol Engine to secure its Apache6 automotive processor. As high-profile security exploits, breaches, and counterfeit silicon multiply in 2022, we will see an increasing emphasis placed on a hardware-based security paradigm in both the IoT and automotive spaces. To be sure, we expect a proliferation of dedicated silicon that is specifically designed to protect sensitive cryptographic functions and data. This model is the most effective way to secure data when at rest (processed or stored in a device) and when in motion (communicated between connected devices).

Let’s take a more in-depth look at how Rambus continues to make data faster and safer in 2022 and beyond.

Click here to read more ...



