RISC-V is Ready for Great Challenges

SiFive joins the Intel Foundry Services IP Alliance program to broadly enable innovative new computing platforms

In 2021, SiFive evolved our industry-leading RISC-V portfolio of processor IP into three families, each with a focused purpose. The SiFive Essential™, SiFive Performance™, and SiFive Intelligence™ families leverage the expertise of our company founders who created RISC-V and our talented engineers to build products that will address the entire semiconductor industry, from embedded applications to performance-driven uses and applications powered by AI/ML. The SiFive portfolio of RISC-V processors enables choice in the pureplay IP market to enable computing platforms optimized for the market application.

As part of the mission to expand RISC-V to every market and application, SiFive works with leading semiconductor foundries to enable their customers to quickly adopt SiFive technology and optimize their designs. We’re excited to announce that SiFive is partnering with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator – IP Alliance program, to optimize SiFive IP for IFS customers and deliver maximum performance and value from both technologies.

