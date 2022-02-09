Arm to IPO after Nvidia bid fails

R.I.P. Nvidia-Arm, thank goodness. It always seemed a cheeky-chappie sort of bid – something the bidder saw as a bit of a flutter without serious expectations of success.

For Jen-Hsun Huang, however, who trousered $150 million by selling shares during the deal, the exercise can’t really be called a failure.

However the intellectual effort to justify the proposed deal was pitiful. Any schoolgirl could have produced better justifications for the merger than those put forward by Nvidia and Arm.

To suggest that Arm – an IP company for goodness’ sake – wouldn’t be able to afford its R&D budget without Nvidia was insulting.

Click here to read more ...



