The Investment Heard Around The World

The RISC-V revolution continues to advance as the technology industry embraces open computing to address semiconductor design and business challenges

Last week saw momentous announcements, with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) enabling RISC-V alongside other processor architectures as part of Intel’s dedication to an open ecosystem and to help make IFS become one of the world’s leading foundries. By joining RISC-V International and investing significant money and resources in the open specification RISC-V instruction set architecture, Intel is empowering the RISC-V ecosystem and helping drive further adoption of open computing. A great recap of these announcements is available from EETimes, and you can read the Intel original news here, and the SiFive news here.

As always with big announcements, people want to know the bottom line - what does this mean? For SiFive, this week’s announcements mean opportunity, validation, and support for our vision of technology–a clear indication of the need for competitive processor IP to build SoCs that will support the market needs of automotive, data center, hyper scale, and edge computing platforms. Industry analysts predict there will be 25 billion RISC-V based AI SoCs in the next 5 years, representing a 34% CAGR for RISC-V CPU semiconductor IP(1).

