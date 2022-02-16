Intel buys Tower - Best way to become foundry is to buy one

-Intel jumpstarts foundry model with Tower semi buy @$54B Gets complementary tech to round out offerings

-Approval based on satisfying China’s needs as well

-Margin concerns overblown- Will it be allowed to flourish?

Intel pays up to get foundry and technology….

Intel announced a $5.4B acquisition of Tower Semiconductor in Israel. This amounts to $53 per share for a company whose last trade was $33 per share or a whopping 60% premium.

Intel is getting a very well run company that has been a foundry for a long time as well as technology that it currently does not offer that will add to a broader foundry offering other than just bulk CMOS.

In addition the company gets more China business as well as military business both of which are needed to support Intel’s strategic direction. In essence this deal covers multiple birds with one stone which likely accounts for the premium.

