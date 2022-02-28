Why Codasip Cares About Processor Verification - and Why you Should too

Finding a hardware bug in silicon has consequences. The severity of these consequences for the end user can depend on the use case. For the product manufacturer, fixing a bug once a design is in mass-production can incur a significant cost. Investing in processor verification is therefore fundamental to ensure quality. This is something we care passionately about at Codasip, here is why you should too.

Luckily for the semiconductor industry, there are statistically more bugs in software than in hardware, and in processors in particular. However, software can easily be upgraded over the air, directly in the end-products used by consumers. With hardware, on the other hand, this is not as straightforward and a hardware issue can have severe consequences. The quality of our deliverables, which will end up in real silicon, seriously matters.

