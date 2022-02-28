What's a memory booster, and how does it ease SoC bottlenecks

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN

What is a memory booster? It’s not another memory but a patented technology that doubles the capacity and bandwidth by employing ultra-tuned compression/decompression accelerators on the data path between the processor and the main memory. The data is compressed when fetched from memory, so the memory access latency is often shorter. That can deliver up to 50% more performance per watt, a crucial advantage for system-on-chips (SoCs) in servers and data centers.

The memory booster IP can be integrated into an SoC device by using the existing on-chip bus protocols. The IP block is placed on the memory access path and is invisible to the operating system and applications.

