4 Types of CPU Bug You Should Pay Attention To

Philippe Luc, Director of Verification at Codasip, shares his view on what bugs verification engineers should pay attention to.

Did you know that between 1,000 and 2,000 bugs can appear during the design of a complex processor core? Really, a thousand bugs? Well, that’s what experience showed us. And not all bugs were born equal: their importance and consequences can vary significantly. Let’s go through 4 categories of CPU bugs, how to find them, and what the consequences would be for the user if we did not find them.

Click here to read more ...



