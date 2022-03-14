CEO Interview: Frankwell Lin, Chairman and CEO of Andes Technology

Frankwell Lin, Chairman of Andes Technology, started his career being as application engineer in United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) while UMC was an IDM with its own chip products, he experienced engineering, product planning, sales, and marketing jobs with various product lines in UMC. In 1995, after four years working on CPU chip product line as business director, he was transferred to UMC-Europe branch office to be its GM when UMC reshaped to do wafer foundry service, he lead UMC-Europe to migrate itself from selling IDM products to selling wafer foundry service.

In 1998, after 14 years working in UMC, Frankwell switched jobs to work in Faraday Technology Corporation (Faraday), he lead ASIC business development then on-and-off leading ASIC implementation, chip backend service, IP business development, industry relationship development (IR), as well as Faraday’s spokesperson. In 2004 he started to lead the CPU project spin off operation of Faraday.

Frankwell became co-founder of Andes Technology Corporation in 2005 and he formally took the position to be Andes’ President since 2006 and got promoted as Chairman and CEO in 2021.

Frankwell received BSEE degree of Electrophysics from the National Chiao-Tung University, Taiwan, and MSEE degree of Electrical and Computer Engineering from Portland State University, Oregon, USA. Under his management, Andes has been recognized as one of leading suppliers of embedded CPU IP in semiconductor industry.

Andes also won the reputation of leading technology company with awards such like 2012 EE Times worldwide Silicon 60 Hot Startups to Watch, 2015 the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific award, etc. Frankwell received accolade award of Outstanding Technology Management Performance, Taiwan, in 2015 and ERSO award in 2020 for his contribution to the high-tech industry. Frankwell is also the Board Director of RISC-V International since 2020.

Click here to read more ...



