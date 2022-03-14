Improve Your Verification Methodology: Hunt Bugs Flying in Squadrons

Creating a quality RISC-V processor requires a verification methodology that enforces the highest standards. In this article, Philippe Luc, Director of Verification at Codasip, explains the methodology that is adopted at Codasip to bring processor verification to the next level.

After analyzing bugs on several generations of CPUs, I came to the conclusion that “bugs fly in squadrons”. In other words, when a bug is found in a given area of the design, the probability that there are other bugs with similar conditions, in the same area of the design, is quite high.

