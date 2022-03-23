The Link Between Cars and Smartphones: How MIPI Protocol IP Is Helping the Auto Industry Shape Its Future

TicoXS FIP UHD8K Encoder / Decoder IP-core with JPEG XS and intoPIX Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) – The newest codec for AV over IP with 100% quality and zero latency !
Industry Expert Blogs
|
The Link Between Cars and Smartphones: How MIPI Protocol IP Is Helping the Auto Industry Shape Its FutureSynopsys Blog - Licinio Sousa, Synopsys
Mar. 23, 2022
Read this blog to learn about the role of MIPI interfaces in automotive, how to address automotive IP and SoC functional safety requirements, and the need to design for reliability going forward.