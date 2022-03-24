New USB Device Class Specification Broadens Use Cases for I3C and I3C Basic

Industry Expert Blogs
A recent collaboration between the MIPI I3C Working Group and the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has resulted in a new USB-IF specification that dramatically expands the possible use cases and ecosystem for both the Universal Serial Bus (USB) standard and MIPI I3C®/I3C BasicSM, the two-wire utility and control bus interface designed as the successor to I2C.
The new Universal Serial Bus I3C Device Class Specification v1.0, published by the USB-IF in January 2022, defines a standardized way to connect MIPI I3C/I3C Basic buses to USB-enabled devices such as embedded systems, desktop and laptop PCs, and data center server applications.
