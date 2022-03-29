CXL Fabric Manager Advances Next-Gen Data Centers

The Compute Express Link™ (CXL) Consortium has invited Vincent Haché, Director of Systems Architecture at Rambus, to present a webinar on CXL Fabric Management on March 22nd.

The CXL 2.0 specification introduces a standardized fabric manager for inventory and resource allocation to enable easier adoption and management of CXL-based switch and fabric solutions.

The Fabric Management webinar will deliver an architectural overview of the CXL 2.0 management framework and explore how it addresses the requirements of enterprise and data center deployments. It will then introduce the CXL Fabric Manager (FM), describing its function and responsibilities, and provide a detailed description of the Component Command Interface (CCI), transport protocols, background operations, and categories of commands, including Management Command Sets. The presentation will conclude with a walk-through of Multi-Logical Device (MLD) management.

