How Imagination GPUs power smart TVs

With the fast development and maturity of 5G, big data and AI technologies, the concepts such as smart home and AIoT are becoming a reality.

Leading smartphone brands adopted AIoT business models years ago by putting smartphones at the centre of people's lives. Inside the home, one of the most popular AIoT devices is the smart TV. Sitting in the centre of smart homes, smart TVs are becoming larger and smarter, and new software apps are being released that can be accessed via a smart TV to enrich our home entertainment. To make these interfaces easier to use there is a need for smart TVs to offer higher resolution, higher frame rate and low latency. Essentially the graphics user interface (GUI) needs to be as good as it can be.

Realtek is one of the world’s leading fabless IC providers and has been working closely with Imagination for more than 12 years to create industry-leading SoCs for smart TVs, DTVs and high-end OTT boxes.

