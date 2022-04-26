New Arm Virtual Hardware for the entire IoT ecosystem

The wait between the announcement of new hardware and its arrival on your desk is now over. With Arm Virtual Hardware, developers can now open an IDE, connect to a virtual version of their wanted hardware, and start developing software straight away. And, today, I am pleased to announce we are extending the capabilities of Arm Virtual Hardware to address new uses cases and to enable a wider range of Arm processors and third-party hardware.

In October 2021, Arm launched Virtual Hardware (see my previous blog about this first release here), a new cloud-based offering which enables software development without the need for physical hardware, reducing product design cycles from five to three years. Since this release, we have captured feedback from beta users and the Arm ecosystem and made significant updates to this release. In this blog, I will share further details about these updates.

