New ASIL D Certifications Broaden CAST's Functional Safety IP Line

At CAST we take safety seriously and are proud to offer one of the broadest arrays of silicon IP cores that are certified for Automotive Functional Safety.

Functional Safety (FuSa) in general is the engineering effort to ensure that a system automatically reduces or avoids risk in the face of various hazards.

International standard IEC 61508, Functional Safety of Electrical/Electronic/Programmable Electronic Safety-related Systems, governs safety-related systems. Several variants of IEC 61508 provide standards for specific industries, including railways, process industries, power plants, machinery, defense and military aviation, commercial aviation, nuclear, medical devices, space, and automotive systems.

The recent evolution of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles and their potentially life-threatening risks has focused attention on automotive FuSa and the ISO 26262 standard that formally defines it. For silicon IP, ISO 26262 compliance means the core has been designed following the guidelines and metrics defined in the standard, and that it conforms to a particular Automobile Safety Integrity Level (ASIL).

