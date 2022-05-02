Reduce H.265 High-Res Encoding Costs by over 80% with AWS Graviton2

Receives video data from Flir's Lepton IR-sensors, Video over SPI (VoSPI)
Reduce H.265 High-Res Encoding Costs by over 80% with AWS Graviton2arm Blogs - Yichen Jia, Arm
May. 02, 2022
The demand for high-resolution, high-definition video content is exploding. Growth in camera resolution, the size of devices (including smartphones, tablets and TVs), and in network bandwidth drives this demand. To save bandwidth and storage space, these video streams are often compressed using newer codecs like H.265. And while more efficient at compression, these codecs require significantly higher compute resources. This paper describes the work done by Videolan/FFlabs and AWS teams to optimize video encode processing for H.265 on Arm-based server platforms in the cloud.
Background
Over the last few years, there has been a steady growth in both generation and consumption of high-resolution content. Better device cameras and higher-resolution screens for viewing content has driven this growth. Newer codecs like H.265/HEVC, VP9 or AV1 are more than 50% efficient at compressing such higher-resolution content compared to legacy codecs like H.264, as table 1 shows.