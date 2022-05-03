Ampere Altra Max Delivers Sustainable High-Resolution H.265 Encoding

The growth of high-definition video content for playback on larger and higher-resolution devices has driven the need for more efficient video codecs like H.265. And while twice as bandwidth efficient as the older H.264 codec, H.265 consumes significantly higher compute resources to deliver that efficiency. Controlling cost (ex, bandwidth usage) is now the number one challenge cited by video developers [1], making H.265 attractive. But if lower bandwidth costs are replaced by higher compute and power costs, video developers can find themselves running in place. What they need is a solution that delivers H.265 efficiency without the compute and power tax. This blog makes the case that Arm Neoverse-based Ampere Altra Max servers are the solution video developers need for encoding H.265 video streams.

