Arm Compilers and Performance Libraries for HPC developers now available for free

We are happy to announce that Arm Compiler for Linux, our toolchain package for HPC application developers, is now available free of charge.

You no longer need license files to use our LLVM-based C/C++/Fortran compilers and optimized libraries with BLAS, FFT, LAPACK, Sparse Linear Algebra functionality. For questions or issues with the toolchain, you can still get help using the HPC community forum. Arm technical staff monitor this forum with an intent to respond to all queries in a timely manner. Existing customers with active licenses continue to receive direct support.

