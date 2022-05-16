What is OTA in automotive? Over the air updates explained.

Over-the-air (OTA) programming refers to the ability to download applications, services, and configurations over a mobile or cellular network. Over-the-air (OTA) programming is used to automatically update firmware, software, and even encryption keys. Specific OTA categories include:

Software over-the-air (SOTA)

Firmware-over-the-air (FOTA)

Over-the-air service provisioning (OTASP)

Over-the-air provisioning (OTAP)

Over-the-air parameter administration (OTAPA)

Here are some other subtopics we will cover in this article:

