What is OTA in automotive? Over the air updates explained.

May. 16, 2022
Over-the-air (OTA) programming refers to the ability to download applications, services, and configurations over a mobile or cellular network. Over-the-air (OTA) programming is used to automatically update firmware, software, and even encryption keys. Specific OTA categories include:
- Software over-the-air (SOTA)
- Firmware-over-the-air (FOTA)
- Over-the-air service provisioning (OTASP)
- Over-the-air provisioning (OTAP)
- Over-the-air parameter administration (OTAPA)
Here are some other subtopics we will cover in this article:
- How do OTA updates work?
- How do connected cars get updates?
- Why would my car need a software OTA update?
- How to address over-the-air automotive security challenges?
- What company makes the security technology for OTA updates?
- Additional resources around OTA updates
