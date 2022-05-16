Design for differentiation: architecture licenses in RISC‑V

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Design for differentiation: architecture licenses in RISC‑VCodasip Blog - Roddy Urquhart
May. 16, 2022
I was discussing with a colleague about the concept of architecture license in RISC-V. I realized that, in the open-source world, it can be a little tricky to grasp.
In a traditional processor IP model, there is a clear distinction between an off-the-shelf IP license that gives some level of configuration but no customization, and a fairly expensive architecture license enabling a licensee to use the instruction set with their own custom microarchitecture.
With RISC-V, the complication comes from the fact that it is often described as “an open-source architecture”, so people believe that some source code is licensed. But actually that is not the case at all.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Open Source vs Commercial RISC-V Licensing Models
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- ARM vs RISC-V: Beginning of a new era
- Experts Talk: RISC-V CEO Calista Redmond and Maven Silicon CEO Sivakumar P R on RISC-V Open Era of Computing