Optimized on-chip ESD protection to enable high-speed Ethernet speed in cars
May. 18, 2022
A recent supply shortage in the semiconductor industry led to temporary closures of car fabrication facilities globally. This clearly shows the increased integration of semiconductors in cars. Since the end of the 60-ies, car makers have used electronics for a growing set of functions. Today, about 10% of the total semiconductor market is related to automotive applications. Electronics are used for diverse reasons including entertainment, engine control, dashboard interaction, safety, preventive maintenance, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS),…
Automotive ethernet
In the past most Electronic Control Units (ECU) used CAN and LIN interfaces to connect to sensors, actuators and each other. While LIN and CAN interface will remain the most used interfaces, more recent applications need (much) faster communication options.
Car makers also need a way to add more electronics without increasing the weight and cost. A standardized, flexible and cost-effective, high-speed communication concept is required.
Automotive ethernet is therefore pushed by many in the industry as the perfect solution.
