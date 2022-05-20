Rambus CSI-2 Tx Controller Core is ISO-26262 Certified

8K TicoRAW Encoder / Decoder for RAW CFA sensor data compression
May. 20, 2022
The Rambus CSI-2 Transmitter (Tx) Controller has received ISO-26262 functional safety certification at the Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) from TÜV-SGS. Rambus also offers a corresponding ISO-26262 ASIL-B ready CSI-2 Receiver (Rx) Controller. These controllers enable automotive chip makers to meet vehicle functional safety requirements with state-of-the-art performance and reduced time to market.
