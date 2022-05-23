TSMC N3 will be a Record Setting Node!

With the TSMC Technical Symposium coming next month there is quite a bit of excitement inside the fabless semiconductor ecosystem. Not only will TSMC give an update on N3, we should also hear details of the upcoming N2 process.

Hopefully TSMC will again share the number of tape-outs confirmed for their latest process node. Given what I have heard inside the ecosystem, N3 tape-outs will be at a record setting number. Not only has Intel joined TSMC for multi-product high volume N3 production, it has been reported that Qualcomm and Nvidia will also use N3 for their leading edge SoCs and GPUs. In fact, it would be easier to list the companies that will not use TSMC for 3nm but at this point I don’t know of any. It is very clear that TSMC has won the FinFET battle by a very large margin, absolutely.

Click here to read more ...



