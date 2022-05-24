Cloud infrastructure for continuous integration tests

Today, most embedded applications are still created on desktop computers. This has many reasons. For example, the validation process relies heavily on target hardware. For other applications, cloud computing is well established. This blog introduces a cloud-based continuous integration (CI) workflow for embedded projects that uses model-based simulation.

Arm has released Arm Virtual Hardware which is an evolution of Arm's modeling technology for application developers to build and test software. It runs in the cloud, removing the complexity of building and configuring board farms. It helps using modern agile software development practices such as continuous integration and continuous development CI/CD (DevOps) and MLOps workflows. This blog takes this infrastructure to a cloud service such as GitHub. It uses:

An AWS AMI instance that contains a tool environment to build and run a project.

GitHub actions that kick off the test workflow when new code is pushed to a repository.

