Microsoft responds to Windows on Arm developers with Build announcement

Microsoft’s Build 2022 announcement of “Project Volterra” – its first Windows 11 on Arm developer kit – and a comprehensive Arm-native developer toolchain at Build 2022 is yet another step-change for developing on Windows on Arm (WoA) devices.

The end-to-end Arm native toolchain for Arm native applications, includes full Visual Studio 2022, Visual Studio Code, Visual C++, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Subsystem for Android, .NET, and many more. Microsoft also committed to supporting OpenJDK, Python, LLVM, Node and Git to support Arm64 natively.

