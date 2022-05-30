Say Goodbye to blank screens with HDMI's Quick Media Switching

HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is the most powerful single-cable solution that acts as a digital interface to transmit audio and video simultaneously between a source and a receiver. Just looking around us, we will find HDMI cables connecting set-top boxes, DVD players, gaming consoles, and soundbars to our television or home theatre setups. PCs, laptops, video projectors, select digital cameras, camcorders, and smartphones also support HDMI. From the inception of HDMI 1.0 in 2002 to the announcement of HDMI 2.1a in 2022, HDMI has advanced by leaps and bounds in terms of the audio-video capabilities that it can support. HDMI 2.1 has already become the new standard for cutting-edge television sets and gaming systems because of the enhanced refresh rate features that it offers to ensure seamless motion during gaming and video. These features include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Quick Media Switching (QMS), and Quick Frame Transport (QFT). In our previous blog, The Future of Gaming Displays, we gave a brief overview of how these features help gamers. Let us see what is in store for the cinephiles.

What is QMS?

Television displays are constantly rising to the challenge, delivering increasingly richer and higher-resolution content. However, it is still common to encounter a black screen for a few seconds while switching between videos, seemingly enough to ruin the entire viewing experience.

Click here to read more ...



