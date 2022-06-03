Synopsys IP Passes PCIe 5.0 Compliance and Makes Integrators List

PCI Express® (PCIe®) is the most widely adopted and extensible interconnect technology in history. As the leading supplier of IP solutions for PCIe, I am thrilled to announce that Synopsys IP solutions for PCIe 5.0, including digital controllers and PHYs, have officially passed PCI-SIG 5.0 Compliance Testing and are the first IP to be listed on the 5.0 Integrators List. This latest achievement enables early development of PCIe 5.0 system-on-chip (SoC) designs, ensuring designers can incorporate the latest high-speed interfaces with confidence that their products will pass compliance testing and reliably interoperate within the entire PCIe ecosystem.

The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group (PCI-SIG) is the body that governs a standardized approach to peripheral component input/output data transfers. Its 800+ company member community specializes in developing interoperable products based on different specifications, including its PCIe framework designed for different applications such as enterprise, desktop, communication, and mobile platforms. The 5.0 version of the PCIe specification increased the data transfer speed and bandwidth capabilities to a maximum link speed of 32 GT/s offering up to 128 GB/s.

Read on to learn about some of the main benefits of PCIe compliance, what the testing process is like, the differences between the 5.0 standard and previous generations of PCIe, and some recommendations to consider when designing solutions with PCIe compliance in mind.

