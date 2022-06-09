Why MIPS is Betting Big on RISC-V: Q&A with RISC-V International and MIPS

MIPS recently announced that the company is pivoting to RISC-V and introduced its first MIPS products based on RISC-V, targeting automotive, 5G and wireless networking, data center and storage, and high-performance embedded applications. This is huge news for the industry as MIPS is one of the pioneers of RISC architecture. RISC-V International CEO Calista Redmond chatted with MIPS CEO Desi Banatao to get some insight into MIPS’ RISC-V strategy, the company’s plans to contribute to the RISC-V ecosystem, and more. Check out the full conversation

The transcript is also available below:

Click here to read more ...



