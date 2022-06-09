Multi Protocol IO Concentrator (RDC) IP Core for Safe and Secure Ethernet Network
Arm Mali-C55: Image processing with the smallest silicon area and highest performance
Parag Beeraka, Arm
Jun. 09, 2022
The demand for image processing in future devices continues to grow exponentially. One prime example is the security camera and surveillance market, currently worth $25B. It is expected to grow at 13% CAGR to $45B by the year 2025, with roughly a quarter of that in consumer smart home cameras. There are around a billion cameras installed globally. It is estimated that the next billion cameras will be installed in a period of just 4 years. Arm is extending its ISP product portfolio and announcing the latest entrant to the Arm Mali camera family, Arm Mali-C55: the smallest and highest-performance Image Signal Processor (ISP) from Arm to date.