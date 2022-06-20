Introducing Open Access: SoC design for everyone

Today, there are three technology trends driving the future of the semiconductor industry. The first is the move to open-source, which is fast becoming the new standard for producing high-quality solutions, enabling designers to focus on their differentiation and innovation.

Next, is the growth of smart applications for industrial and the IoT markets, which are increasing the demand for cost-effective AI, compute, and HMI silicon. Specifically, these markets are looking for graphics and AI silicon in an area-efficient footprint with an improved performance/cost balance.

Third, there is the rapid expansion of reliable, high-speed connectivity to the edge.

All are providing new opportunities for companies building innovative hardware solutions for emerging and established applications.

