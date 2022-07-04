New opportunities for automotive LIN interfaces

Industry Expert Blogs
|
New opportunities for automotive LIN interfacesSofics Blog - Bart Keppens, Sofics
Jul. 04, 2022
Due to the semiconductor shortage in 2021 everyone realized that cars these days integrate a lot of electronics. The average number of computer chips per car has increased a lot in the last decade.
If you think about it, future cars actually combine several trends in one system:
- High-bandwidth (5G) communication with car maker, other cars, infrastructure, internet
- Huge amounts of data collected during every ride
- Broad set of sensors, including new radar, lidar
- Further electrification, electric cars require innovation on power conversion
- Artificial intelligence for increasing levels of autonomous driving