New opportunities for automotive LIN interfaces

Due to the semiconductor shortage in 2021 everyone realized that cars these days integrate a lot of electronics. The average number of computer chips per car has increased a lot in the last decade.

If you think about it, future cars actually combine several trends in one system:

High-bandwidth (5G) communication with car maker, other cars, infrastructure, internet

Huge amounts of data collected during every ride

Broad set of sensors, including new radar, lidar

Further electrification, electric cars require innovation on power conversion

Artificial intelligence for increasing levels of autonomous driving

