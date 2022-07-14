The Future of Intelligent and High-performance Storage is Built on Arm

Starblaze Taped Out its High-Performance SSD Controller SoC Based on Arm Architecture

One of the few bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic is that we have witnessed an accelerated pace of digital transformation and automation to enable efficient remote work. Digital transformation has leaped forward by three to five years as organizations around the world ramp up their critical data-centric infrastructure to enable growth, innovation, and experiences in the new reality.

The rapid growth of data, coupled with the ever-increasing desire to make decisions based on analytics, has propelled innovators to push the envelope of digital infrastructure including compute, storage and networking. Arm, with our unique business model of licensing semiconductor technology building blocks, is enabling our silicon partners to innovate across a wide range of applications of the digital infrastructure. One of the key trends enabling the digital infrastructure is storage - specifically enterprise and cloud solid-state drives (SSDs), and one of our partners, Starblaze Technology, has built a futuristic product on Arm.

