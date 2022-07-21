A Codasip Greece Design Center to extend leadership in Europe

In conversation with Giorgos Nikiforos, Director of the Codasip Greece Design Center

Giorgos Nikiforos recently joined the company to lead the new Codasip Design Center in Greece. From the reasons for choosing Greece to his motivations and the focus of the new team, we asked him to tell us more about it.

Giorgos, tell us what convinced you to join Codasip?

When I first heard of Codasip, it did not take me long to realize that the company is in a great place strategically and delivering strong products that the market needs right now. Beyond the quality processor IP we are building on RISC-V – which is becoming the inevitable architecture computing is gravitating towards – there is Codasip Studio, a unique processor design automation toolset that enables our customers to optimize their designs and differentiate in a unique way. I have always considered that automation is fundamental. It is great to be able to address a challenge with a solution, but if you can instead build a future proof, scalable solution which will make future challenges easier to solve, that is a game changer. And Codasip does just that with Codasip Studio.

After a couple of weeks working with the team, I am really convinced that we are developing something unique with a huge potential, and this would not be possible without the people of Codasip. Building such a technology and being successful is really down to the people and the company culture. I have seen levels of motivation, excellence, and proactivity that are required to drive innovation and an overall “never settle” mindset I strongly believe in.

