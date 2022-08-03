Synopsys Introduces Industry's First CXL 3.0 Verification Solution

Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) 3.0 is an open standard that defines high-speed cache-coherent interconnect and memory expander interconnect for CPU-to-device and CPU-to-memory connections. It is built on PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 r1.0 specifications and leverages PCIe for physical and electrical interface.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and widespread smart devices (e.g., autonomous vehicles) are driving factors behind exponentially rising requirements to build high-performing data center units that involve CPUs connected with accelerator processors, memory attached devices, and SmartNICs. These systems demand low latency requirements for CPU-attached devices to perform compute-intensive operations on massive data while maintaining coherency. To meet the increasing performance and scale requirements of these systems, the CXL Consortium has evolved its standard through the introduction of CXL 3.0.

