Celebrating 30 years of PowerVR: looking back - moving forward

As the Queen will tell you, anniversaries give you a chance to step back and take stock, to see how far you have come and to celebrate your achievements, and today, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of PowerVR, the graphics architecture that was first unveiled to the world way back in 1992 and is still making waves today.

Back in 2017, we celebrated our 25th anniversary, and you can look back on those articles where we dived into our cupboards and found some fascinating examples of our early technology and memorabilia: Kyro and Dreamcast fans, knock yourself out.

Click here to read more ...



