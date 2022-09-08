China's Complaints

China has been complaining a lot lately about the USA putting obstacles to China’s progress towards spawning a technically advanced chip industry.

The $250 billion Chips Act and science-related spending will “disrupt international trade and distort global semiconductor supply chains,” complained Wang Wenbin of China’s foreign ministry, adding “China firmly opposes that.”

Wang said the spending would “restrict companies’ normal investment and economic and trade activities in China,” Wang.

