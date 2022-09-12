Collaboration leading the way for broad RISC-V adoption

We recently announced a partnership with Intel as part of the launch of the Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V, making leading RISC-V technology more accessible for prototyping, production design or research purposes using Intel FPGAs.

Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V allows for a variety of RISC-V cores and other IP to be instantiated on FPGA platforms, with the ability to run industry-leading operating systems and toolchains within a unified IDE. By providing a common environment for accessing RISC-V and peripheral IP, Intel is enabling SoC architects and system designers to assemble and test different IP combinations in a single environment.

The launch of the Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V program is an attestation of the commitment to RISC-V from the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, and it serves as tangible evidence of what has been expected to happen: the RISC-V ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and Codasip is recognized a key player of that ecosystem.

Click here to read more ...



