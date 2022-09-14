Improving I/O Performance and Reducing Costs with Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV)

While server virtualization is being widely deployed in an effort to reduce costs and optimize data center resource usage, an additional key area where virtualization has an opportunity to shine is in the area of I/O performance and its role in enabling more efficient application execution.

Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) provides a step forward in making it easier to implement virtualization within PCIe systems, by enabling multiple Virtual Machines (VMs) to share PCI hardware resources.

We spoke with Philippe Legros, Senior Principal Engineer in the PCIe/CXL Interface IP unit at Rambus to discuss why designing systems that have been natively built on SR-IOV-enabled hardware may be the most cost-effective way to improve I/O performance and how to easily implement SR-IOV in PCIe devices

