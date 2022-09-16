Arm Mali-G78AE becomes world's first fully certified automotive grade GPU

The automotive industry is experiencing an unparalleled transformation as it adapts to increasing user expectations and the software defined vehicles of now and the future. This transformation has led to an escalation in the sophistication and complexity of both hardware and software in modern vehicles, with functional safety one of the key considerations to reduce the gap between these technology advancements and automotive grade reliability and safety. Now, Arm Mali-G78AE GPU has become the first modern, high performance, automotive focused GPU to achieve full TUV certification, easing the path to realise the most modern UIs in vehicles.

This is significant for two key reasons. Firstly, TUV is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, with its certifications carrying significant weight and credibility across a number of sectors - TUV’s safety standards are officially recognized by the automotive industry. Secondly, the TUV certification is another important milestone in Arm’s ongoing commitment to bring the most modern compute technology into vehicles, including the most demanding and safety focused applications.

Click here to read more ...



