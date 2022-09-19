Easily Migrate Applications Across Arm® & RISC-V CPU

Process Detector (For DVFS and monitoring process variation), TSMC N5
Industry Expert Blogs
|
Easily Migrate Applications Across Arm® & RISC-V CPURenesas Blog - Chiaki Seiji, Renesas
Sep. 19, 2022
It is challenging to easily and rapidly port an application developed on an Arm® CPU device (Board & S/W) to a RISC-V CPU device.
So, what kind of challenges exist when developing an application across different CPUs?
There are many cases where applications are developed exclusively for the target system in embedded system development. Below are the main issues that need to be solved:
- Hardware and applications tend to be tightly coupled
- Peripherals may vary from one system to another, requiring modification of the application to match new ones
- Possibility of incompatible general-purposes programs such as middleware
RZ/Five can overcome these problems together with RZ/G2UL microprocessor (MPU) equipped with Arm CPU.