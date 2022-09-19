Easily Migrate Applications Across Arm® & RISC-V CPU

It is challenging to easily and rapidly port an application developed on an Arm® CPU device (Board & S/W) to a RISC-V CPU device.

So, what kind of challenges exist when developing an application across different CPUs?

There are many cases where applications are developed exclusively for the target system in embedded system development. Below are the main issues that need to be solved:

Hardware and applications tend to be tightly coupled

Peripherals may vary from one system to another, requiring modification of the application to match new ones

Possibility of incompatible general-purposes programs such as middleware

RZ/Five can overcome these problems together with RZ/G2UL microprocessor (MPU) equipped with Arm CPU.

