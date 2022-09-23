Mass bankruptcies in China chip industry

According to China’s Qichacha company data and analytics supplier, 3,409 chip-related companies in China have gone bust this year.

It’s a spectacular number which is only understandable when China’s chaotic attempts to spawn a semiconductor industry are taken into consideration.

China offered such huge sums to chip companies that 22,000 new chip companies were registered in 2020 and another 15,700 were founded between January and May 2021, says Qichacha.

