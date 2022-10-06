Security for SoC Interfaces Takes Center Stage in Data Protection

Due to today’s connected world, a high volume of valuable data, susceptible to tampering and physical attacks, is processed, stored, and moved between devices, cars, and data centers. And the number of connections continues to grow. Even with supply chain disruptions and the overarching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on chip manufacturing, the number of global IoT connections grew by 8% in 2021 to 12.2 billion active endpoints, according to IoT Analytics Spring 2022 report. With each connected device comes more data to process, store, connect, and ultimately secure through various interfaces and systems all the way to the cloud.

The required solutions must not only support new innovations in high-speed interfaces, such as PCI Express, CXL, and Ethernet, for acceleration and new compute architectures, but also provide the necessary high-grade security mechanisms without compromising throughput and latencies. By 2025, Statista projects that 79 zettabytes of data will be generated globally per year (for reference, one zettabyte alone can hold 30 billion movies!). This overwhelming amount of data that can be corrupted, replaced, modified, or stolen, contains everything from entertainment, confidential and sensitive consumer information, to operational information that is critical to a business’s success and our general infrastructure. All of this directly correlates to increased threat risk and is pushing the industry to look at security as an integral part of design architecture, not an afterthought. The addition of laws, regulations, and various privacy policies are also driving companies to bring SoC security to the forefront.

Today, we are thrilled to announce that Synopsys is launching the industry’s broadest secure interfaces built specifically for high-performance computing (HPC), mobile, automotive, and IoT systems-on-a-chip (SoCs). The secure interfaces offer pre-verified solutions integrated with controllers for performance, latency, and area, that are standards-compliant for the most widely used protocols. Ultimately, these solutions allow SoC designers to quickly address and implement security with low risk and quick time-to-market.

Read on to learn about the fundamentals of securing interfaces and how Synopsys’ Secure Interfaces will help design teams achieve the highest levels of security for maximum data protection.

