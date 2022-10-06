Leveraging a Unified Emulation and Prototyping System to Address Verification Requirements Across the Chip Development Cycle

Verifying and validating software and hardware has never been harder, given the continuous growth in complexity of both. This is why it’s not uncommon to see verification hardware being used 24/7. And even with 24/7 access, verification and software engineers can always benefit from having more verification hardware. Not only is there a constant need for additional systems to accelerate verification and validation tasks, changes in the number of parallel projects and the stage of each project makes it hard to have the right type of hardware for each use case.

For early hardware verification, the focus is on fast compile, easy bring-up, and full debug visibility. With software/hardware validation, on the other hand, the main need is highest performance. Up until now, engineers had to use their fixed emulation and prototyping hardware capacity to meet all tasks. This often means that the hardware isn’t optimized for the project and use case at a given moment in time. What if you can let your verification and software development requirements drive how and when to shift capacity between emulation and prototyping? In this blog post, you’ll learn how the Synopsys ZeBu® EP1 system is doing just that, and freeing users from the constraints of fixed hardware.

Click here to read more ...



