Rambus AES-32 Cryptographic Accelerator IP Core Is Common Criteria Certified

Following on from the recent news that Rambus HQ has been Common Criteria (CC) certified, we are pleased to announce that our AES-32 cryptographic accelerator IP core has also been CC certified. This is the first cryptographic soft IP core to be evaluated under the CC scheme and signals a growing demand for IP solutions that meet the highest security standards.

Common Criteria, also known as ISO 15408, is an international standard to which security products are evaluated. Common Criteria operates using Evaluation Assurance Levels (EALs) ranging from EAL1 to EAL7, with EAL4 to EAL7 being the highest levels of certification.

The Rambus AES-ECB-32-DPA-FIA soft IP core has been certified by TÜV Rheinland under the Netherlands Scheme for Certification in the Area of IT Security (NSCIB). The IP has been certified as meeting the EAL4+ assurance level for Vulnerability Assessment at AVA_VAN.5 level, Life Cycle Support for ALC_DVS.2 level, and Tests for ATE_DPT.2 level.

