Autonomous Vehicle Trends and Technology Evolution

The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution unlike any other time in its history. The proliferation of sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and radar in automobiles has led to the emergence of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) which are equipping modern vehicles with unprecedented functionality in terms of autonomy, safety, and performance.

However, with the increase in sensor activity, the industry is also seeing significant challenges on the hardware, compute, and design sides. Specifically, the amount of data being produced by these sensors is creating issues in terms of data management, control, and processing. At the same time, achieving performance and safety requires real-time, low-latency processing of this data.

