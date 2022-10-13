Autonomous Vehicle Trends and Technology Evolution

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Autonomous Vehicle Trends and Technology EvolutionAchronix Blog - Bob Siller, Achronix
Oct. 13, 2022
The automotive industry is undergoing a revolution unlike any other time in its history. The proliferation of sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and radar in automobiles has led to the emergence of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) which are equipping modern vehicles with unprecedented functionality in terms of autonomy, safety, and performance.
However, with the increase in sensor activity, the industry is also seeing significant challenges on the hardware, compute, and design sides. Specifically, the amount of data being produced by these sensors is creating issues in terms of data management, control, and processing. At the same time, achieving performance and safety requires real-time, low-latency processing of this data.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- intoPIX TicoRAW improves RAW image workflows and camera designs
- Beyond HMI and graphics - why GPUs matter for autonomy
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Semiconductor Industry 2.0
- MIPI Automotive Display Stack Paves the Way for Next-Generation Automotive Displays