Unraveling PCIe 6.0 FLIT Mode Challenges

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Unraveling PCIe 6.0 FLIT Mode ChallengesCadence Blog - Xinmu, Cadence
Oct. 13, 2022
The PCIe 6.0 Specification released in 2021 doubles the performance to 64GT/s transfer rate with PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) modulation and uses FLIT (Flow Control Unit) as the unit of communication for efficiency. In ‘What Disruptive Changes to Expect from PCI Express Gen 6.0? we covered what significant features PCIe 6.0 evolved to embrace.
Amongst many new features and changes in PCIe 6.0, we will talk about one major significant new feature: FLIT. The following mainly touches upon challenges and corresponding solutions based on our design and verification experiences.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Full Utilization of 16 GT/s PCIe Gen 4 Bandwidth - 2
- Full Utilization of 16 GT/s PCIe Gen 4 Bandwidth
- Verification of Light Weight Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Strong Cyclic Redundancy Checks (CRC) feature in PCIe 6.0
- CXL 3.0 Turns Up Scalability to 11
- The design of the NoC is key to the success of large, high-performance compute SoCs